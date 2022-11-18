Nearly $90,000 in stolen property recovered by South Bruce OPP

After investigating for “several months,” South Bruce OPP have laid dozens of charges against two people from Arran-Elderslie Township.

On Nov. 15, police say they used a search warrant at a property along Concession 4 in Arran Township.

Police reported seizing methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $11,140.

The following items of stolen property were also seized:

Ford F150 pick-up truck

Dodge Ram pick-up truck

Dodge Charger

Ski-Doo GSX snowmobile

Two Polaris snowmobiles

Honda TRX All-Terrain Vehicle

Triton snowmobile trailer

Stihl concrete saw

Rolair air compressor

Nine rifles

Two Shotguns

Crossbow with night vision scope

Two antique pistols

Two pellet rifles

Large quantity of ammunition

The value of the recovered stolen property is estimated to be more than $89,700.

A 53-year-old and a 48-year old both face multiple charges including participating in a criminal organization, break of weapons probation, disobey court order and careless storage of a firearm.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.