LONDON, ONT. -- London police say four people are facing charges after more than $59,000 in drugs and an additional $10,000 in cash were seized.

Officers executed search warrants at homes on Hummingbird Crescent and Wonderland Road South on Thursday.

Among the items seized were:

cocaine/crack cocaine valued at $58,300

Hydromorphone and Oxycodone pills valued at $1,210

approximately $10,000 in cash

2014 BMW automobile

digital scale

cellular phones

Three adults and one youth are facing charges 11 charges in connection with the seizure.

A 26-year-old London man is facing six counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Two London women, ages 24 and 36 are facing one count and two counts, respectively, of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

And a 16-year-old London male is facing two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.