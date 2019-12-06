Nearly $70K in drugs and cash seized by London police
Drugs and cash seized in London, Ont. on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 are seen in this image released by the London Police Service.
LONDON, ONT. -- London police say four people are facing charges after more than $59,000 in drugs and an additional $10,000 in cash were seized.
Officers executed search warrants at homes on Hummingbird Crescent and Wonderland Road South on Thursday.
Among the items seized were:
- cocaine/crack cocaine valued at $58,300
- Hydromorphone and Oxycodone pills valued at $1,210
- approximately $10,000 in cash
- 2014 BMW automobile
- digital scale
- cellular phones
Three adults and one youth are facing charges 11 charges in connection with the seizure.
A 26-year-old London man is facing six counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.
Two London women, ages 24 and 36 are facing one count and two counts, respectively, of possession for the purpose of trafficking.
And a 16-year-old London male is facing two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.