Nearly $70K in damage after two alleged impaired driving crashes Friday
(Source: London Police Service)
LONDON, ONT. -- A pair of collisions two minutes apart kept London police busy Friday evening and caused extensive damage.
London police were called to York and William streets around 9:30 p.m. Friday to find a vehicle had struck a pole and was left resting on its roof.
At the same time, a second incident occurred in the 1100 block of Adelaide Street North where a vehicle struck another vehicle, then hit a fence and a tree on the west side of the street.
As a result, a 23-year-old from London has been charged with impaired driving. The collision caused damages of approximately $15,000 in the downtown area.
A 29-year-old from London has been charged with impaired driving and impaired exceeding blood alcohol concentration. The crash allegedly caused damages of approximately $54,000 in the city's north end.
The accused are awaiting future court dates.