LONDON, ONT. -- A pair of collisions two minutes apart kept London police busy Friday evening and caused extensive damage.

London police were called to York and William streets around 9:30 p.m. Friday to find a vehicle had struck a pole and was left resting on its roof.

At the same time, a second incident occurred in the 1100 block of Adelaide Street North where a vehicle struck another vehicle, then hit a fence and a tree on the west side of the street.

As a result, a 23-year-old from London has been charged with impaired driving. The collision caused damages of approximately $15,000 in the downtown area.

A 29-year-old from London has been charged with impaired driving and impaired exceeding blood alcohol concentration. The crash allegedly caused damages of approximately $54,000 in the city's north end.

The accused are awaiting future court dates.