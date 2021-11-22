Nearly $300K in drugs seized by London police
Drugs and cash seized by police on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (Source: London Police Service)
Middlesex Centre, Ont. -
A 23-year-old London, Ont. man has been charged after police seized drugs and cash valued at around $300,000.
The arrest followed the search of a vehicle and a residence on Chepstow Close, just west of Gibbons Park, on Friday.
Among the items seized were:
- 20,750 grams of marijuana bud, value $207,500
- 4,193 grams of psilocybin, value $41,930
- 842 grams of MDMA, value $11,000
- two full sheets of LSD tabs, value $7,900
- 54 grams of cocaine, value $5,400
- various marijuana edibles, value $7,865
- marijuana vapes, value $4,970
- marijuana balms, value $3,185
- psilocybin edibles, value $780
- drug packaging materials
- conducted energy weapon
- flick knife with push button release
- approximately $10,000 in Canadian currency
Police say the drugs along are cumulatively valued at $290,530.
As a result of the investigation, the 23-year-old is charged with four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession for the purpose of selling under the Cannabis Act and two counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.
He is expected to appear in a London court on Feb. 11, 2022.