Nearly $300,000 worth of drugs seized by London police

Nearly $300,000 worth of drugs has been seized by London police.

According to a release, members of the Guns and Gangs Section as well as the Emergency Response and Canine Units entered three homes in the city on April 14 — the addresses were on Chelton Road, Gramercy Park Place, and Langmuir Avenue.

The following items were seized:

2406 grams of crystal methamphetamine, value $192,480

580 grams of cocaine, value $58,000

56 grams of fentanyl, value $14,000

16 grams of crack cocaine, value $1,280

176 dilaudid 8mg pills, value $2640

67 hydromorphine pills, value $1,005

3 oxycodone pills, value $142

8 hydromorphone 3mg pills, value $120

11 hydromorphone 12mg pills, value $165

2 hydromorphone 2mg pills, value $30

1308 grams of cutting agent

digital scale

brass knuckles

A 48 year old, 44 year old, 33 year old and 32 year old, all from London, Ont., have been jointly charged with four counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and hydromorphone) and one count of possession of a prohibited weapon.

Two other people form London, a 43 year old and a 41 year old, are jointly charged with three counts of possession a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine, cocaine, and hydromorphone).

All of the accused are scheduled to appear in London court at a later date in relation to the charges.