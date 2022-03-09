NDP trying to pass 'Our London Family Act' before June election

The Ontario New Democrats will move a motion Wednesday at Queen's Park demanding the Ford government pass Bill 86, also known as the "Our London Family Act" before June's provincial election.

The NDP and the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) partnered together to create the bill aimed at fighting Islamophobia in the wake of last year's alleged hate-motivated attack in London that killed four members of the Afzaal family.

“Our Muslim brothers and sisters in Ontario have been clear: our political leaders must move beyond words to concrete, meaningful action to combat Islamophobia, white supremacy and hate crimes in Ontario,” NDP leader Andrea Horwath said in a news release.

The bill addresses calls to action directed at provincial governments in the NCCM’s recommendations to the National Summit on Islamophobia.

“It is critical that Ontario listen to Muslim communities and pass this vital legislation before the 2022 provincial election, to do everything possible to ensure that no one in Ontario ever has to fear for their safety while wearing a hijab or while worshipping at a masjid,” added Horwath.

Last month during a campaign-style event in Dorchester, Ont., Premier Doug Ford was noncommittal if he and the government would support the bill.

“We’re reviewing the legislation,” Ford said. “We will review it. We will continue to work with all the communities in combating hate,” Ford said.

“We’re going to do everything we can to make sure that never happens again, and we’ll have more to say about that in the very near future,” the premier added.

The act would require a provincial review of hate crimes and hate-motivated incidents in Ontario, create safe zones around religious centres and new tools to combat racism in schools.

It would also prevent white supremacist groups registering as societies in Ontario.

With files from CTV London's Daryl Newcombe and Kristylee Varley