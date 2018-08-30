

CTV London





There’s a demand Thursday from the NDP for the Ford government to resolve the opioid crisis at the Elgin Middlesex Detention Centre.

The three London MPPs have signed a letter addressed to the Minister of Correctional Services -- Michael A. Tibollo -- asking for beefed up supervision and security at the facility.

There were five overdoses at EMDC last week and seven in previous weeks, the letter says.

The letter also states that overdoses, violence and untreated medical conditions of inmates have led to 13 deaths at the facility since 2007.

MPPs Peggy Sattler, Teresa Armstrong and Terence Kernaghan are also asking for more investment into mental health and addiction services and increased staffing and security.

The letter is also signed by Kevin Yarde, the NDP's Community Safety and Correctional Services critic.

The Conservative government has said earlier that it would be dealing with the issues.