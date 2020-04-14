LONDON, ONT. -- There's a new health tool to help physicians and nurses navigate patients in local counties through points of care in the right order and in the fastest time.

A team effort by local primary care, public health and hospitals, the COVID-19 Population Health Navigator is an assessment tool for healthcare providers.

“The primary objective is to reduce the volume of unnecessary visits to assessment centres and emergency departments,” a news release says.

“We invite local residents and primary care providers to use this online tool, which will improve care, reduce pressure on the healthcare system and provide public health with the insights needed to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

This tool connects primary-care providers with patients and helps them follow the right processes and guidance based on their patient’s circumstances.

The tool also tracks patient flow and collects public health data about trends in real time. Ontario Health is supporting the implementation of this tool across western Ontario.

Residents with COVID-19 health concerns can start navigating their way through the local health care system here.