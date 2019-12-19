LUCKNOW, ONT. -- Natural Gas could soon be coming a farm or small town near you.

Earlier this week at a farm near Lucknow, Ont., Associate Minister of Energy Bill Walker announced that access to natural gas is expanding across Ontario.

Businesses and families in rural areas, Indigenous communities and northern Ontario will all benefit from the expansion, said Walker.

In early 2020, the Ontario Energy Board (OEB) will begin gathering information about natural gas expansion in Ontario. They will then create a report on eligible projects for the ministry.

The report will be delivered in August 2020 and the government is then going to make the final decision on future expansion projects eligible to receive support through the government’s Natural Gas Expansion Program.

“Natural gas is a safe, reliable and lower-cost heating fuel that will lead to cheaper home heating costs for families and more investment by businesses throughout the province. We’re putting more money back in people’s pockets and making communities more attractive for job creation and new business growth. This sends a clear message that Ontario is open for business,” Walker stated.

The Natural Gas Expansion Program was created to give access to natural gas to unserved communities. The program provides communities access to clean and affordable fuel.

During the first phase of the project, nine projects were selected. Construction has already begun in South Bruce, Chatham-Kent and on the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation.

“This is a huge win for Bruce County and for rural, northern and Indigenous communities throughout Ontario. The average household switching to natural gas could save up to $2,500 a year in energy costs,” says Lisa Thompson, Huron-Bruce MPP.

The expansion is part of the government’s plan to create a more competitive business environment while making life affordable in Ontario.

- With files from CTV London Intern Kate Otterbein