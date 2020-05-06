LONDON, ONT. -- Mary Dundas and her family has fostered several golden retrievers over the years.

“They are so lovable, they are so affectionate, and they just add to the family.”

But Dundas says it wasn’t an easy decision at first.

“We were quite apprehensive at first and we’ve never done anything like that before. We know in some cases they come with a background that’s been quite challenging but it’s probably been the most rewarding thing that we’ve done.”

The family has fostered golden retrievers through Golden Rescue, a national organization that fosters and adopts mistreated and abandoned dogs.

Chair of Golden Rescue Viive Tamm says the organization receives around five dog fostering applications a month, but since the pandemic hit there has been a surge of applications.

“In the last two months we’ve had over forty applications per month.”

Tamm says it’s a big job to take on a foster dog, but one that not only comes with benefits for the animal but for the humans as well.

“It just calms everything down and the health benefits are immense because they just bring you and you know what when you’re smiling how can you not feel good?” says Tamm.

After having successful fostering experiences, the Dundas family is now hoping to help train foster dogs with their new family addition Brees, a golden retriever puppy.

“Once he’s well behaved and doing well then we will take In a foster again and hopefully in that point in time he will be a good roll model.”

More information about Golden Rescue can be found here.