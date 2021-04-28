LONDON, ONT. -- April 28 is known as the National Day of Mourning to remember those who lost their lives or were injured in work-related incidents.

The day is marked by agencies and communities across Canada including London.

London saw a stark reminder of the dangers some workers face whe two construction workers were killed in a building collapse last December.

Following the collapse at Teeple Terrace the community came together to show their support for the victims and their families.

To this day construction vests can still be seen on some porches to commemorate those who were lost and those who were injured.

One of the survivors, Jacob Hurl, was left with life altering injuries and spoke to CTV News earlier this week. You can read his story here.

Many agencies and community members have taken to social media to mark the day.

London North Centre MPP Terence Kernaghan wrote on twitter that, “All workers deserve a safe workplace, fill stop. Today we mourn all those workers we lost and continue the fight to keep them and their families safe.

All workers deserve a safe workplace, full stop. Today we mourn all those workers we lost, and continue the fight to keep them and their families safe. That means #PaidSickDays, PPE for essential workers, time off for the vaccine, and other preventative measures. #DayofMourning pic.twitter.com/y6WBytUuJj — Terence Kernaghan NDP (@kernaghant) April 28, 2021

At 10 a.m. Wednesday Kernaghan along with his counterparts MPP Lindsay Mathyssen and MPP Teresa Armstrong will take part in a virtual event with the London and District Labour Council to address issues such as workplace safety.

Meanwhile London police and EMS have also taken to social media to recognized the day.

“Today, we pause in recognition of the National Day of Mourning,” read a tweet from the London Police Services (LPS).