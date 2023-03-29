Name change approved for F.D. Roosevelt Public School

Trustees with the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) have approved a name change for F.D. Roosevelt Public School — to Forest City Public School.

In a letter sent out after a meeting on Wednesday evening, TVDSB said it undertook the renaming process because of F.D. Roosevelt’s historical connection to racism and controversial approach to Jewish refugees during the Holocaust.

The new name was chosen using the board’s public process for renaming schools.

Forest city public school was the first choice of survey respondents, receiving 51 per cent of the votes.

Plans are underway to update school signage, logo and mascot.

Last year Ryerson was renamed Old North Public School. The cost involved with that process was $40,000.