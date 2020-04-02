LONDON, ONT -- The owners of a home in Norfolk County got a wake up they weren’t expecting when a man, who was naked, broke into their home.

Police say they received a report of a break and enter around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday at an address on Concession 13 in Townsend.

Earlier that night a man broke into the home waking the homeowners. The residents confronted the man who then quickly fled on foot.

While police were searching the area they received another call about a man trying to break into a nearby home on Highway 24.

Police rushed to the area and were able to locate and arrest the suspect.

The man has been charged with break and enter, mischief – destroys or damages property, and three counts of trespassing at night.