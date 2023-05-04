'My grandson will get spoiled': London, Ont. grandpa celebrates $50K lotto win

A London man plans to treat his wife, kids and grandson after he won the $50,000 top prize with Instant Crossword.

According to a release from OLG, London resident Dean Densmore won the $50,000 top prize after playing Instant Crossword. The 63-year-old grandpa works in the automotive industry and has played the lottery for decades, and Instant Crossword is his “absolute favourite” game to play.

Dean said he picked up a couple of tickets one day and scratched off them off while sitting in his car and enjoying a coffee, but his day soon took a surprising turn.

“I was so shocked to see I revealed so many words," he said. "I knew my wife had to be sitting down when I told her the news. She was so happy for me and excited to tell the kids."

Dean has a long list of things he wants to do with his newfound winnings, but for now he is soaking up all the joy that his lotto win has brought him.

"I am looking for a new truck and I'd love to do some home renovations,” he said. “I told my wife she can treat herself to a shopping spree and I will gift some to my kids. My grandson will get spoiled.”

“This doesn't feel real at all,” Dean added. ”It feels awesome.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Petro Canada on Wellington Road in London.