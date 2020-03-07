WINDSOR, ONT. -- A multiple vehicle crash on Highway 3 has closed off part of the road.

Tecumseh fire says the crash happened just west of Walker Road on the highway.

Crews on scene reported multiple injuries and five additional EMS units were called.

Emergency personel also had to remove one person trapped in a vehicle.

Fire officials say all involved have been transported to hospital.

The extent of injuries is not know at this time. Police continue to investigate.