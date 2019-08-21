

Sunday can’t come quick enough for members of the Western Mustangs football team.

The two-time defending Yates Cup Champions will open on the road in Waterloo against Laurier.

“Love playing against Laurier,” says quarterback Chris Merchant. “I still have a bitter taste in my mouth from when they beat us in the 2016 Yates Cup, so I’m excited to get going against them.”

The Mustangs have just a 10-day training camp this year, so they are cramming a lot of information into a short window.

“A couple guys were a little overwhelmed,” says lineman Andrew Thurston. “But it’s been good to get all the reps out before our first game.”

Merchant returns to Western for a fourth year after spending training camp with the CFL’s Montreal Alouettes.

“I got to learn under a great coach in Khari Jones, and veteran quarterback in Vernon Adams Jr. I’m just trying to get better every day,” adds the former Vanier Cup MVP.

Head Coach Greg Marshall was not only singing the praises of his starter, but his backup as well.

“Merchant is playing at a high level right now,” says Marshall. “But Kevin John is also playing at a high level. Kevin would start for most teams in the OUA right now so I’m excited about our depth.”

That stability under centre is key, because there has been a lot of turnover. The team has nearly a dozen new coaches and lost some key running backs and linebackers.

Marshall says the new additions will be thrown directly into the fire against the Hawks without any exhibition action.

“We haven't had exhibition game the past couple years. The season is so long we don’t want to risk injury and with a 10-day training camp, there was just not time to do it,” says Marshall.

Kickoff for Sunday’s opener is 1 p.m. at University Stadium in Waterloo. 1290 CJBK will be broadcasting every Mustangs game on radio this season.

Tom McConnell, Larry Haylor and Dave Woodey will make up the broadcast team.