Mustangs take home hardware at the University Football Awards
University Football Awards
CTV London
Published Friday, November 23, 2018 6:38AM EST
Last Updated Friday, November 23, 2018 6:59AM EST
The Western Mustangs picked up a few awards at the University Football Awards Thursday night.
The Presidents Trophy was won by Linebacker Fraser Sopik as the defensive player of the year.
Cornerback Mackenzie Ferguson was the recipient of the Russ Jackson Award.
The coach of year went to Greg Marshall while David Brown, Cedric Joseph and Fraser Sopik were named First Team All Canadians.