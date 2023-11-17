Muslim advocacy agency says it’s time for Premier Ford to follow words with actions

Nathanial Veltman's guilty conviction has prompted calls for the 'Our London Family Act' to be given a full debate at Queen’s Park.

The verdict was followed by expressions of relief, and sympathy for those close to the Afzaal family and for the broader Muslim community.

One statement that did not land well for some members of the London Muslim community came from Premier Doug Ford.

"I saw his Tweet and, to be honest. It's a little bit offensive,” Nawaz Tahir told CTV News.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Ford said “justice was served,” adding, "Let's honour their memory by continuing to fight Islamophobia in all its forms."

Tahir is a board member and one of the founders of Hikma, an advocacy group focusing on issues affecting Muslims.

Let’s honour their memory by continuing to fight Islamophobia in all its forms. https://t.co/0DowVRljvT — Doug Ford (@fordnation) November 16, 2023

“[Doug Ford] is literally one of the people that can actually have an impact honouring the family, like his Tweet says, by combatting Islamophobia," said Tahir.

It was on June 8, 2021, just two days after Nathaniel Veltman killed four members of the Afzaal family, that Tahir, Premier Ford, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and other community leaders stood in front of the London Muslim Mosque and addressed a shocked and grieving community.

At that time, Ford told the gathering, "It was an act of terrorism against a family, targeted for their beliefs."

In the days to follow, Tahir would help draft the “Our London Family Act” along with members of the New Democratic Party and the National Council of Canadian Muslims.

Nawaz Tahir, seen in a Zoom call with CTV News on Nov. 17, 2023, is a board member of the Muslim advocacy agency Hikma. Tahir said Premier Ford's social media post needs to be followed with actions. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

It featured six main points designed to help address racism. It included changes to the education system to try to prevent a mind being twisted to hate, the way Nathaniel Veltman's was, "The fact was that he was not very far removed from our education system. So what role can our education system play in combating white supremacy?"

Bill 86, the Our London Family Act, was tabled at Queen's Park in February of 2022 but the Bill still hasn’t been acted on.

Tahir said the Veltman conviction should open a door for the Premier, "He's in a position to do a lot to combat Islamophobia and he's been given a roadmap on how to do that with the Our London Family Act."

Tahir said the Act would also put in place supports for all victims of hate crimes.