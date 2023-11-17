Muslim advocacy agency says it’s time for Premier Ford to follow words with actions
Nathanial Veltman's guilty conviction has prompted calls for the 'Our London Family Act' to be given a full debate at Queen’s Park.
The verdict was followed by expressions of relief, and sympathy for those close to the Afzaal family and for the broader Muslim community.
One statement that did not land well for some members of the London Muslim community came from Premier Doug Ford.
"I saw his Tweet and, to be honest. It's a little bit offensive,” Nawaz Tahir told CTV News.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Ford said “justice was served,” adding, "Let's honour their memory by continuing to fight Islamophobia in all its forms."
Tahir is a board member and one of the founders of Hikma, an advocacy group focusing on issues affecting Muslims.
“[Doug Ford] is literally one of the people that can actually have an impact honouring the family, like his Tweet says, by combatting Islamophobia," said Tahir.
It was on June 8, 2021, just two days after Nathaniel Veltman killed four members of the Afzaal family, that Tahir, Premier Ford, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and other community leaders stood in front of the London Muslim Mosque and addressed a shocked and grieving community.
At that time, Ford told the gathering, "It was an act of terrorism against a family, targeted for their beliefs."
In the days to follow, Tahir would help draft the “Our London Family Act” along with members of the New Democratic Party and the National Council of Canadian Muslims.
Nawaz Tahir, seen in a Zoom call with CTV News on Nov. 17, 2023, is a board member of the Muslim advocacy agency Hikma. Tahir said Premier Ford's social media post needs to be followed with actions. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)
It featured six main points designed to help address racism. It included changes to the education system to try to prevent a mind being twisted to hate, the way Nathaniel Veltman's was, "The fact was that he was not very far removed from our education system. So what role can our education system play in combating white supremacy?"
Bill 86, the Our London Family Act, was tabled at Queen's Park in February of 2022 but the Bill still hasn’t been acted on.
Tahir said the Veltman conviction should open a door for the Premier, "He's in a position to do a lot to combat Islamophobia and he's been given a roadmap on how to do that with the Our London Family Act."
Tahir said the Act would also put in place supports for all victims of hate crimes.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
W5 Owners of prized historic N.S. home in legal nightmare, thanks to local government
W5 investigates: A couple buys a historic house in Nova Scotia at auction and puts hundreds of thousands of dollars into renovations, but the local government says they don't own the property.
Sask. Party MLA booted from caucus after prostitution charge
Saskatchewan's ruling party removed a sitting MLA from caucus Friday, following a prostitution-related charge.
Organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley gunned down near Montreal
Quebec organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley was gunned down Friday near Montreal, multiple sources confirmed to CTV News. Woolley — who had connections to the Hells Angels, Montreal Mafia and several street gangs — was shot in broad daylight in front of multiple witnesses.
Charge against Calgary pro-Palestine protester stayed as debate rages over chant
Prosecutors have stayed a charge against a man who was arrested in Calgary after he repeatedly used a phrase heard at pro-Palestinian rallies across the country, as a debate rages over the contentious chant.
U.S. Speaker Johnson says he'll make 44,000 hours of Jan. 6 footage available to the general public
House Speaker Mike Johnson said Friday he plans to publicly release thousands of hours of footage from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, making good on a promise he made to far-right members of his party when he was campaigning for the job.
Rio's iconic Christ statue welcomes Taylor Swift with open arms thanks to Swifties and a priest
Welcome to Brazil, Taylor Swift, it's been waiting for you. As her sweep of Rio de Janeiro shows got underway this week, the pop superstar and her legions of devoted fans were greeted by the wide-open arms of the world's most-famous Christ statue, sporting a projected image of a Swift-inspired T-shirt.
New Canadian research points to link between scrolling and anxiety, depression in children
Research from Western University shows a link between screen time and anxiety and depression in children.
Alex Murdaugh pleads guilty to financial crimes in a deal that gives him more prison time
Alex Murdaugh pleaded guilty Friday to stealing millions of dollars from vulnerable legal clients in schemes lasting over a decade under an agreement that all but ensures more prison time for the longtime lawyer who was convicted of killing his wife and younger son.
NDP agree to help pass Liberal 'affordable housing and groceries' bill in exchange for amendments
With the parliamentary clock ticking down and the government yet to pass their 'affordable housing and groceries' bill—the first piece of federal legislation tabled in the fall sitting—the NDP have agreed to help the Liberals advance Bill C-56 in exchange for a series of amendments inspired by a similar bill from Leader Jagmeet Singh, CTV News has learned.
Kitchener
-
Driver dead after fiery Puslinch crash
Police in Wellington County are trying to determine what caused a commercial motor vehicle to go off the road north of Cambridge.
-
How these K-W churches are creating housing
In a housing crisis, help can come from unexpected places.
-
3,725 new child-care spaces coming to Waterloo Region by 2026, province says
The provincial government is promising to opening 3,725 new child-care spaces in Waterloo Region by 2026. But with many daycares experiencing long wait lists – is it enough?
Windsor
-
Hospital CEOs questioned about transparency
The five CEOs of area hospitals affected by October's cyberattack held a Zoom conference with members of the media, prompting one reporter to ask why it took so long.
-
New construction woes for NextStar battery plant in Windsor, Ont.
CTV News has learned there are conflicting labour laws coming into play at the factory that is a joint corporate venture and a joint investment project.
-
Demand surges for Windsor Goodfellows programs
The Windsor Goodfellows are gearing up for their 110th annual Christmas newspaper drive amid surging demand for their programs since the same time last year.
Barrie
-
15-year-old boy targeted by at least 3 minors in stabbing outside a Barrie high school, police say
Police are appealing to the public for information as the investigation and the search for suspects continues after a stabbing outside a Barrie school Wednesday that sent a 15-year-old boy to the hospital.
-
Big changes coming to Barrie's curbside collection: Here's what you need to know
Here's a breakdown of the key updates and significant changes to the City of Barrie's waste management program.
-
New Barrie hotel a crucial first step to increasing occupancy rates
A new hotel in the works in Barrie's south end comes as the City continues to deal with occupancy rate challenges.
Northern Ontario
-
NDP agree to help pass Liberal 'affordable housing and groceries' bill in exchange for amendments
With the parliamentary clock ticking down and the government yet to pass their 'affordable housing and groceries' bill—the first piece of federal legislation tabled in the fall sitting—the NDP have agreed to help the Liberals advance Bill C-56 in exchange for a series of amendments inspired by a similar bill from Leader Jagmeet Singh, CTV News has learned.
-
Northern hockey player raises money for KidSport in memory of six of her friends
Nipissing Lakers women's hockey player Malory Dominico is turning her pain into an opportunity for others.
-
Nine men fined $8,390 for moose hunt offences near Chapleau
Nine men from across northeastern Ontario have been fined a total of $8,390 for failing to meet tagging requirements while party hunting during the open moose season in 2022.
Ottawa
-
'I got very lucky': Young player speaks out after being cut in the neck by skate blade
A young player who was cut by a skate blade to his neck is warning other players to wear protective equipment properly.
-
Unique housing concept gaining traction in Ottawa
A common concept in parts of Europe and even British Columbia is gaining traction in Ontario and here in Ottawa.
-
OPP identify body of Carleton Place woman found near Pakenham, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police have identified the body of a woman discovered in a river near the Village of Pakenham, Ont.
Toronto
-
Police investigating after bomb threat made to Toronto Jewish school
Toronto police are investigating after a bomb threat was made to a Jewish high school Friday.
-
Health Canada issues warning for more than 30 unauthorized sex enhancement products
Health Canada is warning that more than 30 unauthorized sexual enhancement products being sold in the Greater Toronto Area may pose serious health risks.
-
Drug investigation leads to largest cocaine, meth seizure in Toronto Police Service history
Toronto police say an investigation into a drug trafficking network operating in the GTA has led to seven arrests and the “single largest seizure of crystal methamphetamine and powdered cocaine in the service’s history.”
Montreal
-
Organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley gunned down near Montreal
Quebec organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley was gunned down Friday near Montreal, multiple sources confirmed to CTV News. Woolley — who had connections to the Hells Angels, Montreal Mafia and several street gangs — was shot in broad daylight in front of multiple witnesses.
-
Plante to seek dismissal of public consultation office president amid spending scandal
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante says she's taking steps to clean up the city's public consultation office, starting with getting rid of president Isabelle Beaulieu.
-
Lane reductions on Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge to continue into Monday after crack found
One lane on Montreal's Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge will be closed 'indefinitely' after crews found a new crack on the aging structure, the Ministry of Transportation said.
Atlantic
-
Home heating oil company Maritime Fuels files for bankruptcy
A longstanding player in the Atlantic fuel industry, Maritime Fuels, has filed for bankruptcy.
-
Rainfall warnings issued with fall storm expected in the Maritimes Saturday
More weather alerts are in effect for the Maritimes ahead of heavy rain and high wind expected for parts of the region Saturday.
-
Missing 75-year-old hunter located safe: N.S. RCMP
The 75-year-old hunter who was reported missing from outside Truro, N.S., has been safely located.
Winnipeg
-
Search of student in northern Manitoba prompts protests
Members of a northern Manitoba community are demanding a school staff member step down after a student was allegedly asked to pull their pants down during a search for a vaping product.
-
Festival du Voyageur denies responsibility in Fort Gibraltar collapse
Festival du Voyageur has filed court documents saying it is not responsible for an accident at Fort Gibraltar last spring that injured 17 people, including one boy who required several surgeries and is at risk of having permanent disability.
-
Manitoba Tories say new NDP government is paying political staff higher wages
Some new political staff in Manitoba cabinet ministers' offices are being paid more than backbench members of the legislature.
Calgary
-
Calgary taxi drivers fear lower ridership as airport introduces new drop-off fees
Calgarians and visitors to the city who are taking a taxi to the airport will soon have to pay a little extra money for their trip in the new year.
-
Calgary senior facing almost $2,200 in impound fees after truck stolen, destroyed
A 78-year-old Calgarian is on the hook for thousands of dollars in impound lot fees after his vehicle was stolen, burned and abandoned by thieves.
-
Climate crisis explored in eight short plays as Downstage turns 20
Downstage, one of Calgary's independent theatre companies, is turning 20.
Edmonton
-
'Not my problem': Wetaskiwin woman organizing fight against permanent homeless shelter
Debby Hunker has had enough of crime and drugs in Wetaskiwin. So she has dubbed herself the "mouthpiece" and "the lead singer" of a fight against a new homeless shelter in her hometown, about 50 kilometres south of Edmonton.
-
Fire breaks out at apparent encampment in Edmonton river valley
The CTV News Edmonton drone captured video of what appeared to be a fire at an encampment in the river valley on Friday afternoon.
-
RCMP officers cleared after firing 28 shots at man with compound bow, killing him in Red Deer
Mounties acted legally when they shot and killed a 46-year-old man in the parkade of Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre, Alberta's police watchdog announced Friday.
Vancouver
-
Racial slurs, offensive images shared during 'Zoom-bombing' incident at UBC law school
The University of British Columbia is investigating a so-called "Zoom-bombing" incident that disrupted a guest speaker's presentation at the Peter A. Allard School of Law with racial slurs and offensive images.
-
Culture, crafts and infinity: 5 things to do in Vancouver this weekend
From a venerable art festival to a pair of seasonal markets, here are five events to check out in Vancouver this weekend.
-
Suspect photos released more than a year after Vancouver triple stabbing
Vancouver police have released photos of two suspects in a triple stabbing, more than a year after the violence took place, in hopes of generating new leads in the case.