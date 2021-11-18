Music, art and park projects selected by Londoners for funding

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

The winners of the City of London's Neighbourhood Decision Making program have been announced.

The program allots a total of $250,000 to projects in the city -- with $50,00 for each geographic region in the city.

“After another successful year, I wish to share a special shoutout to all the Londoners who submitted an idea through Neighbourhood Decision Making. Your innovative thinking, collaboration and dedication have turned these great ideas into amazing neighbourhood improvements,” said Mayor Ed Holder in a statement. “Now City staff will be working with the winners to bring all these ideas to life.”

Here are the winning projects:

Central London

Neighbourhood Porch Concert Series in Central London (to receive $30,000 in funding)

Greenhouse Project at the Western Fair District (to receive $20,000 in funding)

Northeast London

Outdoor Fitness Centre in Meander Creek Park (to receive $30,000 in funding)

Mural Building on Oxford Street and Boullee Street (to receive $12,000 in funding)

Mental Wellness Fair (to receive $8,000 in funding)

Northwest London

Accessible Playground at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic School (to receive $30,000 in funding)

Community Ice Rink in Riverbend Park (to receive $4,600 in funding)

Pollinator Garden in Snake Creek (to receive $4,600 in funding)

Benches in Oakridge (to receive $8,000 in funding)

Boulevard of Dreams: Decorative Garbage Cans in Nor'west Optimist Park (to receive $1,410 in funding)

Southeast London

Musical Playground at John P. Robarts Public School (to receive $13,300 in funding)

Basketball Upgrades for Princess Anne French Immersion (to receive $6,000 in funding)

Butterfly and Pollinator Garden (to receive $3,000 in funding)

Grampian Woods Playground Addition (to receive $27,700 in funding)

Southwest London

Outdoor Ice Rink in Talbot Park (to receive $5,500 in funding)

Warbler Woods Improvements (to receive $30,000 in funding)

Butterfly Garden in Greenway Park (to receive $3,600 in funding)

Restoring Native Planting in Grand View Park (to receive $10,900 in funding)

More than 10,000 votes were cast on Nov. 6 to choose the winning ideas after 86 were selected by city staff from 230 submissions.

All 18 winning projects are expected to be implemented over the course of the next year.