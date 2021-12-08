Murder charge laid in death of Chippewas of the Thames teen
Chippewa Police guard the driveway at 212 Switzer Drive on Chippewas of the Thames First Nation on Monday, June 28, 2021. (Brent Lale / CTV News)
A 25-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Wayne Grosbeck.
Chippewas of the Thames First Nation Police Service and Middlesex County OPP began investigating after a sudden death on June 27.
Emergency crews responded to a disturbance at a Switzer Drive address on the First Nation.
Two people were taken to hospital, where 17-year-old Wayne Grosbeck was pronounced deceased.
Police have now charged 25-year-old Tristan Grosbeck of the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation with second-dectree murder in the death.
He was arrested Tuesday and was being held in custody pending a court appearance on Wednesday.