Municipalities want province to fill $4B gap in funding

Municipalities across Ontario say they can no longer keep paying for programs that the province should be footing the bill for.

“More and more we’re seeing the downloading from the province of healthcare, childcare, and many social services. These costs are rising every year, and municipalities are bearing the brunt of that,” said Kate Burns Gallagher, executive director of the Western Ontario Warden’s Caucus.

Chief amongst new municipal costs that they want help with, the growing houseless problem.

“If you take a look socially, the homelessness situation that all municipalities are experiencing today. It is much different, and looks much different than it did in 2008,” said Huron County Warden Glen McNeil.

The last time the province changed or reviewed their funding model with Ontario’s 444 municipalities was in 2008, said McNeil.

Continued downloading has led to $4 billion in programs that municipalities say they’re paying for, that the provincial government should be.

“It’s that $4 billion number that’s being born by property taxes that can’t be sustainable, and isn’t sustainable. So we need to look at ways that the province can fund that $4 billion gap,” said Burns Gallagher.

Municipalities’ “big ask” has been put to the province, said McNeil. They’re now awaiting an answer on how to proceed.

“The olive branch has been extended and we look forward to a response from Premier Ford and our provincial government to have those discussions, because together we can make important change,” said McNeil.

The Association of Municipalities of Ontario, which represents all 444 municipalities in the province, said Ontario has the second highest property taxes in Canada, but the lowest provincial spending per capita in the country.