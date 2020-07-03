LONDON, ONT. -- The Ontario government is giving municipalities in Perth County over $45,000 for the cleaning of their public transit due to try to stop the spread of COVID-19.

"Many people, including local front-line workers, depend on public transportation," said MPP, Randy Pettapiece. "This investment will help to protect everyone’s health and safety."

The Gas Tax Funding program has committed funding to the 110 municipalities in Ontario including the following in Perth County:

North Perth - $5,541

Perth East - $4,912

St. Mary's - $12,223

Stratford – 19,267

West Perth - $3,699

Part of the Ontario's Action Plan: Responding to COVID-19, $17 billion dollars will help provide urgent support to help people including workers, seniors, families, Indigenous peoples and communities, and vulnerable populations during the pandemic.