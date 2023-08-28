Multiple vehicles damaged during weapons investigation

(CTV News file photo) (CTV News file photo)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

OPINION

OPINION | 6 ways to prepare your finances for a potential recession

Despite Canada's economic resilience in the face of rising interest rates, it's still important to be prepared in case a recession hits. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips and actionable advice to better weather any economic storm.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver