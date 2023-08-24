Multiple vehicle crashes reported due to floods

A 38-year-old suspect in Kirkland Lake has been charged with setting a fire in July, and for making drunken threats in August. (File) A 38-year-old suspect in Kirkland Lake has been charged with setting a fire in July, and for making drunken threats in August. (File)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver