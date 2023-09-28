'Multiple trauma': Causes of death of London, Ont. truck attack victims confirmed in terrorism trial

GRAPHIC WARNING: The details in this article may be disturbing to some readers

A Windsor jury heard another agreed statement of facts Wednesday in the ongoing trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22.

He’s charged with four counts of terrorism-motivated first-degree murder and one count of terrorism-motivated attempted murder.

Crown attorney Jennifer Moser read the agreement on causes of death for all four members of the Afzaal family.

Grandmother Talat, 74, her son Salman, 46, his wife Madiha, 44 and their daughter Yumnah, 15, all suffered "blunt force injuries."

Talat “likely died on impact,” Moser told the jury and added the victim also suffered fractures and internal bleeding.

Salman and Madiha both also suffered fractures and internal bleeding, but the court previously heard they were pronounced dead in hospital.

Yumnah’s injuries were “predominantly” to her torso, and she too suffered fractures and internal bleeding. The jury has previously heard evidence she was pronounced dead in hospital.

The official cause of death for all four victims, according to Moser, was "multiple trauma" injuries.

On June 6, 2021, the family was out for an evening walk, waiting to cross the intersection of Hyde Park Road and South Carriage Road in London when they were struck by a pickup truck.

In another agreed statement of facts earlier in the trial, Veltman has admitted he was driving the truck that hit the family.

Through his lawyers, Veltman has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Justice Renee Pomerance dismissed the jury Wednesday at noon, and told them the lawyers had some legal issues to discuss.

The trial will resume Thursday morning.