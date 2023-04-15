Multiple people taken to hospital following four-vehicle crash

Five people were taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Highbury Avenue Saturday.

The collision happened around 11:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Highbury Ave on the bridge just north of Dundas.

“There were four vehicles involved in the collision," London police Const. Brittany Campbell said. "Five people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries. Included in that are two children.”

There has been a serious motor vehicle collision in the area of Dundas St and Highbury Ave N. The area is closed to all vehicular traffic. Please avoid the area. More updates will be provided when available. pic.twitter.com/Xn7NjBPox7 — London Police Service ON (@lpsmediaoffice) April 15, 2023

Officials with Middlesex-London Paramedic Service say five people have been transported to hospital, but details of their injuries weren’t immediately available.

Both directions of Highbury Ave are expected to remain closed for much of the afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to a collision involving four vehicles on Highbury Avenue just north of Dundas Street in London, Ont. on Saturday, April 15, 2023. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)