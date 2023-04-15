Multiple people taken to hospital following four-vehicle crash
Five people were taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Highbury Avenue Saturday.
The collision happened around 11:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Highbury Ave on the bridge just north of Dundas.
“There were four vehicles involved in the collision," London police Const. Brittany Campbell said. "Five people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries. Included in that are two children.”
Officials with Middlesex-London Paramedic Service say five people have been transported to hospital, but details of their injuries weren’t immediately available.
Both directions of Highbury Ave are expected to remain closed for much of the afternoon.
Emergency crews responded to a collision involving four vehicles on Highbury Avenue just north of Dundas Street in London, Ont. on Saturday, April 15, 2023. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)
Correction
Initial reports indicated there were six vehicles involved in the collision.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Topless protester who crashed Junos chains herself to Prime Minister's Office in Ottawa, vandalizes doorway
A group of climate activists threw paint on the entrance to the Prime Minister's Office in Ottawa on Saturday, while one of their supporters chained herself to the entranceway.
TREND LINE | 'Canadians are buckling up for the worst': Jobs, economy concerns catching up to health care in Nanos tracking
Concern over jobs and the economy is closing in on health care as the top issue on Canadians' minds, according to weekly national tracking by Nanos Research.
Five bills to watch as Parliament resumes, kicking off spring push
After a long, cold winter, the nation's capital is starting to thaw and that means the push to the end of the spring sitting of Parliament is upon us. CTVNews.ca takes a look at five bills to keep an eye on, either because they're likely to become priority focuses, or because of the contention surrounding them.
Trudeau's cross-country town halls are back with a new format — and new skeptics
Some attendees of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's town halls say they have been encouraged by his efforts, while others have found themselves cynical about whether he and his government are actually listening.
Explosive thrown at Japan PM at campaign event; no one hurt
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida evacuated unharmed Saturday after someone threw an explosive device in his direction while he was campaigning at a fishing port in western Japan, officials said.
Ukraine awaits U.S. missile system after latest Russian strike
The death toll from Russian missile strikes on eastern Ukraine's city of Sloviansk rose to 11 Saturday as rescue crews tried to reach people trapped in the rubble of an apartment building, Ukrainian authorities said.
Trump raised US$34M so far in 2023, including indictment bump
Former U.S president Donald Trump has raised more than US$34 million for his 2024 White House run since the start of the year, buoyed by a big bump in donations since the announcement of criminal charges against him in New York, according to his campaign.
AV cart recalled in Canada after deaths of 3 U.S. children
Health Canada has issued a recall of Luxor Workspaces audiovisual carts after three children died and one other child was seriously injured in the U.S.
Macron's unpopular pension plan enacted into French law
French President Emmanuel Macron's unpopular plan to raise France's retirement age from 62 to 64 was enacted into law Saturday, the day after the country's constitutional body approved the change.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener woman details journey using Ozempic, as weight loss benefits spark rising interest
A drug originally created for those with Type 2 diabetes is also increasingly becoming a popular way to lose weight.
-
Rangers lose Game 2 of playoff series against the London Knights
Following a commanding win over Kitchener on Thursday evening, the London Knights completed back-to-back victories with an 8-4 final over the Rangers Friday night.
-
Ontarians will need to pre-book day trips to 20 more provincial parks
Ontario residents will have to pre-book their day trips at 20 additional provincial parks this summer.
Windsor
-
Windsor police seek public’s help identifying break-in suspect
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who allegedly broke into an east end mosque.
-
Have yard waste to get rid of? City of Windsor to start collection Monday
With this past week of warm weather, residents may have gotten a head start on spring cleaning their yards — any waste can be picked up by the city starting Monday.
-
Let the games begin: City to open sports fields next month
Residents will soon be able to get outside for a game of baseball, soccer or a number of other sports as the city opens its fields for the season.
Barrie
-
Oro-Medonte issues fire ban for all residents after multiple grass fires
The Township of Oro-Medonte has issued a fire ban effective immediately after multiple grass fires this week.
-
Ontario judge charged with assault, taken off judicial duty
An Ontario judge has been charged with assault and assault causing bodily harm.
-
Ontario police are asking Android users to check if they dialed 911
Police are asking Ontario Android users to check if their devices recently dialed 911.
Northern Ontario
-
Deer shot in front yard, northern hunter fined $8K
A northern Ontario hunter has been fined $8,000 and banned from hunting for two years for an incident that took place during a 2020 hunt in northwestern Ontario.
-
Trudeau's cross-country town halls are back with a new format — and new skeptics
Some attendees of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's town halls say they have been encouraged by his efforts, while others have found themselves cynical about whether he and his government are actually listening.
-
Impaired driver was operating heavy equipment, police say
A 52-year-old man from northern Ontario is facing charges after OPP pulled over a piece of heavy equipment.
Ottawa
-
Topless protester who crashed Junos chains herself to Prime Minister's Office in Ottawa, vandalizes doorway
A group of climate activists threw paint on the entrance to the Prime Minister's Office in Ottawa on Saturday, while one of their supporters chained herself to the entranceway.
-
Woman hit by OC Transpo bus at Tunney's Pasture Friday night
Ottawa paramedics say a woman is in critical condition after being run over by an OC Transpo bus at Tunney's Pasture Station late Friday night.
-
Barbecue blaze prompts safety reminder from Ottawa Fire
A fire that spread from a barbecue to the deck of a nearby home is prompting Ottawa Fire Services to share some safety reminders this weekend.
Toronto
-
Ontario judge charged with assault, taken off judicial duty
An Ontario judge has been charged with assault and assault causing bodily harm.
-
GTA home prices rose by more than most residents' annual income in 2022
In 2022, the majority of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) saw home prices go up by more than what most residents make in a year, according to a recent real estate report.
-
Topless protester who crashed Junos chains herself to Prime Minister's Office in Ottawa, vandalizes doorway
A group of climate activists threw paint on the entrance to the Prime Minister's Office in Ottawa on Saturday, while one of their supporters chained herself to the entranceway.
Montreal
-
You can now travel with your bike or dog on the metro for more hours of the day
Montreal's transit authority (STM) is extending the hours when dogs and bikes are allowed on the metro. As of April 15, bikes and dogs are welcome on board Monday to Friday from opening hours to 7 a.m., from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and from 6 p.m. to close. Bikes and dogs are permitted at all hours on weekends, as usual.
-
Montreal public health monitoring flesh-eating disease cases in Terrebonne
Doctors in Terrebonne are concerned about a cluster of cases of flesh-eating disease after four people have been admitted to hospital over the past 10 days and one of them died.
-
Montreal man wanted in connection with Toronto assault
Toronto police say a Montreal man is wanted in connection with an assault investigation in east Toronto.
Atlantic
-
Man wanted on Nova Scotia-wide warrant arrested in N.B., facing new charges
A Nova Scotia man who was the subject of a province-wide warrant has been arrested in New Brunswick and is facing several new charges, including attempted murder and flight from police.
-
Man, 62, dead after tank truck crash in Saint-Quentin, N.B.: RCMP
A 62-year-old man from Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska, N.B., has died after a single-vehicle crash in Saint-Quentin.
-
Measles case confirmed in Halifax Regional Municipality: N.S. Health
Nova Scotia Health and the IWK Health Centre are investigating a confirmed case of measles in the Halifax Regional Municipality.
Winnipeg
-
The Winnipeg Jets' first round playoff schedule against the Vegas Golden Knights.
The Winnipeg Jets have revealed their first round schedule for the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
-
North End store owner illegally selling cannabis, bear spray: Police
The owner of a North End retail business has been charged with illegally selling bear spray and cannabis products.
-
'It’s so life-changing': Winnipeg couple makes history with $60 million lotto win
Manitoba has new $60 million Lotto Max winners.
Calgary
-
Albertans continue to voice concern over provincial police pitch; UCP critics speculate idea not dead
Alberta's opposition leader is accusing the UCP government of trying to continue on with a provincial police force against Albertans' wishes.
-
Alberta Premier Smith, with election looming, announces new limits on media questions
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, four days after announcing she won’t answer questions on her ethics investigation, says she will limit questions on all other topics.
-
Nightingale Alley transforms bawdy 19th century poems into world premiere musical 200 years in the making
These days, musicals seem to come from old movies or the songbooks of pop stars whose fans can be counted on by producers to pony up cash to come hear them performed live.
Edmonton
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE | 'Canadians are buckling up for the worst': Jobs, economy concerns catching up to health care in Nanos tracking
Concern over jobs and the economy is closing in on health care as the top issue on Canadians' minds, according to weekly national tracking by Nanos Research.
-
'Lucky he's alive': Ukrainian newcomer loses part of lung after stabbing at Edmonton bus stop
A Ukrainian newcomer who was stabbed in Edmonton on Thursday is recovering in hospital, his family tells CTV News Edmonton.
-
Alberta Premier Smith, with election looming, announces new limits on media questions
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, four days after announcing she won’t answer questions on her ethics investigation, says she will limit questions on all other topics.
Vancouver
-
These are the most-ordered takeout items in Vancouver so far this year, according to SkipTheDishes
Miso soup and California rolls are the most-ordered takeout items in Vancouver so far this year, according to a national food delivery app.
-
Reports of coyotes biting dogs, following people at Vancouver park prompts warning: BCCOS
Dog owners in a Vancouver neighbourhood are refusing to use a local park after several coyote attacks.
-
B.C. paramedics want more people to have naloxone kits
On the seventh anniversary since the toxic drug crisis prompted British Columbia to declare a public health emergency, paramedics are encouraging people to consider getting naloxone kits.