

The Canadian Press





Multiple people have been rushed to hospital after a shooting in St. Catharines, Ont., police said Thursday as they dealt with what they called an "ongoing" situation.

Niagara regional police said they were dealing with multiple shooting scenes in the downtown area of the city west of Toronto.

Const. Phil Gavin tweeted that police were called to the intersection of Church Street and Niagara Street at around 3:45 Thursday afternoon, and said the nearby intersection of Queenston Street and Geneva Street was also affected.

"We arrived on scene to find multiple shooting victims," he wrote in a tweet, without specifying exactly how many were involved. "The victims have been transported by GNiagaraEMS to area hospitals."

Gavin said numerous officers, the K-9 unit and emergency responders are all on the scene.

Police advised residents to stay out of the area, and employees of local businesses said they were remaining inside with doors locked until more information was available.