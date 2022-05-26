Multiple people facing charges after weapons investigation in London, Ont.

Multiple people are facing a slew of weapons charges after an investigation by the London Police Service (LPS).

On May 24, members of the LPS Guns and Gangs Section, in tandem with the Emergency Response Unit, executed a search warrant on a residence located on Stroud Crescent.

Police say that during the search the following items were seized:

Three replica firearms

Loaded sawed-off shotgun with the serial number removed

Conducted energy weapon

As a result of the investigation, a 29-year-old man, 28-year-old man, 28-year-old woman, 23-year-old woman, 22-year-old woman, 20-year-old man, and a 14-year-old male have been jointly charged with the following offences:

Use/hand/store firearm etc. carelessly

Use/hand/store ammunition etc. carelessly

Possess restricted or prohibited firearm without holding a licence and registration certificate

Possess prohibited/restricted weapon or prohibited device knowing no authority

Possess loaded regulated firearm

Possess firearm with altered serial number

The 14-year-old male has also been charged with three counts of fail to comply with release order.

Police say that the suspects will not be named, as doing so could identify the youth facing charges.

Police add that the investigation is ongoing.

Each of the accused have upcoming court dates in relation to the charges.