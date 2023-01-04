Multiple local newspapers scale back print editions
Multiple daily newspapers in our viewing area are cutting more print editions.
Effective the end of this month, papers in St. Thomas, Sarnia and Owen Sound will only publish three days a week.
Each publication made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.
The move is part of a broader initiative by Postmedia, the owner of multiple daily newspapers across Canada.
The company said the decision to reduce print editions “reflects the shifting news media landscape and news consumption patterns of our readers.”
Like all media companies, Postmedia said it is undergoing a “digital transformation” as more Canadians look online for news.
BREAKING | Mastermind behind college admissions scam that ensnared celebrities, rich parents sent to prison
Rick Singer, the mastermind of the U.S. college admissions bribery scheme that ensnared celebrities, prominent businesspeople and other parents has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison.
B.C. family sues Greater Vancouver Zoo after toddler allegedly mauled by bears
Three years after a toddler was allegedly attacked by a group of black bears at the Greater Vancouver Zoo, the child's father has filed a lawsuit on her behalf.
McCarthy rejected for House speaker with GOP in disarray
House Republicans flailed through a second day of multiple balloting Wednesday, unable to elect their leader Kevin McCarthy as House speaker or come up with a new strategy to end the political chaos that has tarnished the start of their new majority.
Indigenous burlesque performer from Quebec named No. 2 in the world
Burlesque performer Lauren Ashley Jiles, known as Lou Lou la Duchesse de Riere, grew up in Kahnawake, Que., and was just named the world's second most important performer in the art of burlesque.
Man charged in students' killings might be headed to Idaho
The man accused in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students has left a Pennsylvania jail in the custody of state police, officials said Wednesday morning, which means he could be headed to Idaho to face first-degree murder charges.
Family of 4 still hospitalized after father drove off cliff
The driver of a car that plunged off a treacherous cliff in Northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife after the 250-foot drop, remained hospitalized with serious injuries Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Holiday travel mess shows why Canadian air travel industry needs competition: NDP
New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh says the holiday travel woes that left thousands of passengers stranded at airports or struggling to find flights home show why there should be more competition in Canada's airspace.
Niagara Falls lights up in blue in support of Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin
Niagara Falls lit-up in blue Tuesday night in support of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin who is fighting for his life in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest mid-game.
'Every kid's dream': U.S., Canada set to face off in world junior hockey semifinals
The United States and Canada face off Wednesday night in another installment of their world junior hockey rivalry, with a trip to the title game on the line.
Kitchener
-
One dead after crash on Wellington Road 32 east of Hespeler
Wellington County OPP say one person has died as the result of a crash on Wellington Road 32.
-
More than 60 headstones damaged at Mitchell, Ont. cemetery: OPP
Police are looking for a suspect or suspects after dozens of headstones in a Mitchell, Ont. cemetery were damaged.
-
Slain OPP officer remembered at funeral in Barrie
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Grzegorz (Greg) Pierzchala was remembered as an exemplary officer and someone who was living his childhood dream at a funeral in Barrie today.
Windsor
-
Suspect arrested after 51-year-old woman dies in hit-and-run crash on Tecumseh Road
Windsor police have arrested a McGregor man after a 51-year-old woman died in a hit-and-run collision on Tecumseh Road East at Drouillard Avenue.
-
APMA takes 'umbrage' with Windsor City Hall characterization of blockade dismantling
The president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association (APMA) is disappointed with how the city handled a recent news conference to announce federal funding reimbursement for enforcement of the Ambassador Bridge blockade.
-
Top 10 most notable stories of 2022 in Windsor-Essex
The CTV News Windsor team has compiled a list of the Top 10 most notable stories on our website in 2022.
Barrie
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | Freezing rain expected to make for messy road conditions across Simcoe County
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement warning that the rain and drizzle Wednesday could turn to freezing rain in the Barrie, Collingwood, and Hillsdale areas.
-
OPP constable remembered as 'humble, generous, funny, and competent' at Barrie funeral
Loved ones, friends and fellow officers gathered Wednesday at a funeral for the Ontario Provincial Police constable who was killed in a shooting ambush last week, remembering the 28-year-old as "humble, generous, funny and competent."
-
South Simcoe police attend OPP officer's funeral just months after deaths of two of their own
Just months after the deaths of two of their own, South Simcoe police officers returned to the Sadlon Arena in Barrie, Ont. to join thousands of first responders paying their final respects to OPP Const. Greg Pierzchala Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Former head of Timmins homeless shelter, bank official charged with fraud, stealing $400K
The former executive director of a Timmins homeless shelter -- who also worked as a senior bank official -- has been charged with fraud after hundreds of thousands of dollars were allegedly stolen, police say.
-
Former Sudbury area teacher guilty of misconduct after sending sexual messages to students
A former teacher from the Rainbow District School Board has been found guilty of professional misconduct and is suspended for 22 months after sending inappropriate messages to five female students in the summer of 2019.
-
Northern Ont. man crashes ATV into police vehicle
A 26-year-old ATV driver is facing charges after failing to stop for OPP officers on Young Street in Sables-Spanish Rivers Township, crashing into and damaging a police vehicle.
Ottawa
-
City of Ottawa's vacant unit tax online portal now open
The online portal for Ottawa residents to declare their property status is now open, after days of confusion for some residents who tried to access it beforehand.
-
FREEZING RAIN WARNING
FREEZING RAIN WARNING | Ottawa could see 'several hours' of freezing precipitation tonight
A freezing rain warning from Environment Canada is warning of a messy mix of weather beginning Wednesday night in Ottawa and the region.
-
Camp Fortune warns of police ticketing expired plates
Camp Fortune is reminding skiers not to show up with expired licence plates this winter, warning police will be checking parking lots in the area.
Toronto
-
Two elementary school students and their mother among victims killed in Hamilton house fire
Two elementary school students and their mother were among the four victims killed in a Hamilton house fire last week, according to their school.
-
'So much more than just a police officer': Slain OPP constable remembered at funeral
Const. Greg Pierzchala enjoyed nature, was a fan of art, excelled at his job as a new police officer and above all, loved protecting his family and the communities he served.
-
Climate change causing more frequent warm winter temperatures in Ontario: extreme weather expert
Parts of southern Ontario have seen unseasonably warm temperatures and rainfall warnings in recent days, with some local conservation authorities warning the public to stay away from waterways as water levels are expected to rise due to rain and melting snow.
Montreal
-
NFL emergency highlights Montreal ER doctor's mission to put defibrillators on the map
A Montreal ER doctor and cardiac arrest researcher's foundation has developed a free mobile app called AED-Quebec. It allows users to locate the nearest available defibrillator, crucial for cardiac emergencies.
-
Quebec court approves class-action lawsuit against Facebook over alleged discriminatory employment, housing ads
The Quebec Court of Appeal is allowing a class-action lawsuit against Facebook to proceed after the social media giant was accused of allowing advertisers to discriminate against Quebecers based on their age, race and gender in ads for jobs and housing.
-
Inquiry demanded into Montreal jail death after guards used pepper spray, spit hood
The death in custody of an illegally detained 21-year-old man inside a Montreal jail is sparking calls for a public inquiry.
Atlantic
-
Mix of snow and ice could make for slippery Thursday commute in parts of N.S. and N.B.
A slippery mix of snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain is expected in western parts of the Maritimes late Wednesday night into Thursday.
-
-
Son of New Brunswick radio journalist charged with second-degree murder in his death
A 29-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his father, a well-known New Brunswick radio journalist.
Winnipeg
-
'We can be extremely successful': KUB Bakery saved by Winnipeg celebrities
One of Winnipeg's beloved bakeries closed down in mid-November, just short of its 100th anniversary. But now a pair of local celebrities is making sure the business stays open.
-
Homicide unit investigating death of woman in apartment fire
The Winnipeg police homicide unit is investigating the death of a 23-year-old woman who died in an apartment building fire.
-
Formal charges laid after cannabis edibles handed out to kids on Halloween in Winnipeg
Formal charges have been laid more than two months after cannabis gummies were handed out to children on Halloween night in Winnipeg.
Calgary
-
One person rescued from northwest Calgary house fire
Calgary firefighters pulled a man out of a burning home in the northwest on Wednesday morning.
-
Calgary businesswoman accused of defrauding vulnerable person out of more than $350,000
A Calgary businesswoman faces theft, fraud and laundering charges after allegedly bilking a vulnerable person out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
-
EXTENDED VIDEO
EXTENDED VIDEO | Wildlife in Calgary: Bobcat family caught on camera prowling backyard
A homeowner in northwest Calgary captured something special on video in his backyard this week.
Edmonton
-
Power outage at Edmonton Law Courts sees cases adjourned, moved
The Edmonton Law Courts have experienced major disruptions this week after its south tower lost power on Tuesday.
-
Alta. hyperloop project awaiting government meeting, committing to stop in Red Deer
The company behind an Edmonton-Calgary high-speed hyperloop has a lengthy to-do list if it wants to start construction at Edmonton's airport by the end of this year, as it planned to do.
-
Holiday travel mess shows why Canadian air travel industry needs competition: NDP
New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh says the holiday travel woes that left thousands of passengers stranded at airports or struggling to find flights home show why there should be more competition in Canada's airspace.
Vancouver
-
Lockdown at Fraser Valley prison enters day 2: Correctional Services of Canada
A federal prison in the Fraser Valley has been under a lockdown since Monday, and the Correctional Service of Canada says operations won’t resume until a search is complete.
-
Vancouver's December home sales down 52% from year ago: B.C. real estate board
The Greater Vancouver Real Estate Board says home sales and prices continued their fall in December, dropping by 52 per cent and three per cent respectively from a year ago.
-
No injuries after shots fired at Whalley home, Surrey RCMP say
An early morning shooting in Surrey’s Whalley neighbourhood on Wednesday appears to have been targeted and local Mounties are working to determine the motive.