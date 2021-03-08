LONDON, ONT. -- A 35-year-old woman from London is facing multiple impaired driving charges after two separate incidents.

Around 4 p.m. Friday, police attended a collision at Dundas Street East and Crumlin Side Road.

Police say a search found 0.8 grams of suspected fentanyl, which led to the driver being charged with impaired operation of a conveyance and drug possession.

A day later, police received a number of calls in regard to a vehicle travelling southbound in the northbound lanes of Highbury Avenue near the Highway 401 overpass shortly before 9:30 p.m.

Witnesses told 911 operators they observed the vehicle in question strike a median and another vehicle.

Just before 10 p.m. Friday, the driver was arrested and transported to hospital with unknown injuries.

Upon being discharged, the suspect allegedly assaulted two police officers, kicking and spitting on them in the process. The officers were not injured.

As a result of the second investigation, the same 35-year-old woman was charged with:

impaired operation of a conveyance

dangerous operation

failure to comply

two counts of assault on a peace officer

Estimates of the damage that occurred as a result of the two incidents is estimated at approximately $65,000.

The accused is expected to appear in court in April.