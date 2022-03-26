'Multiple firearms' used during London, Ont. robbery
Multiple firearms were displayed during a robbery in London on Friday, according to police.
The call came in around 5:40 p.m. to a business in the area of Oxford Street west and Wharncliffe Road north.
Police say suspects “displayed multiple firearms,” demanded property and fled from the store to a vehicle waiting outside.
Officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle but no suspects have been found yet.
A number of patrons were reportedly in the business at the time of the incident and one staff member was hit with a firearm and taken to hospital to be checked out for minor injuries.
The investigation is in its early stages and police ask that anyone with information contact them at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Shelled city in north Ukraine fears becoming 'next Mariupol'
Russia continues to pound cities throughout Ukraine -- explosions rang out Saturday near the western city of Lviv, a destination for refugees that has been largely spared from major attacks.
'I'm hoping they hear my voice': 14-year-old boy in Afghanistan renews plea for help from Canada
A 14-year-old boy from Afghanistan is renewing his desperate plea made to the Canadian government last year as his family awaits further instruction regarding their immigration application.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Meeting with Pope an 'opportunity' to begin handover of residential school records: former AFN chief
Former Assembly of First Nations national chief Perry Bellegarde says an upcoming meeting between Indigenous leaders, residential school survivors and Pope Francis provides an 'opportunity' to begin the process of retrieving institutional records.
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at 50
Taylor Hawkins, for 25 years the drummer for Foo Fighters and best friend of frontman Dave Grohl, has died during a South American tour with the rock band. He was 50.
NATO deputy: Putin can't win his 'unprovoked, illogical' war
NATO Deputy-General Secretary Mircea Geoana says that Russian President Vladimir Putin's month-old 'barbaric war' against Ukraine is a war he cannot win.
Prince William hints at backing for Caribbean nations to become republics
Prince William has said he supports and respects any decision Caribbean nations make about their future, as Belize, the Bahamas and Jamaica consider cutting their ties with the British monarchy.
Florida man dies after crashing his car into an alligator
A Florida man has died after crashing his car into an 11-foot (3.3-metre) alligator.
Young immigrants may leave Canada due to high cost of living: survey
A new Leger poll suggests 30 per cent of new, young immigrants could leave the country in the next two years, with Canada's rising cost of living listed as a top concern.
Kitchener
-
Up to 15 cm of snow possible in Waterloo-Wellington by Monday
Waterloo Region, Wellington County, and a handful of other Southern Ontario communities could be in for a good helping of snow this weekend.
-
Fire in Kitchener townhome prompts large emergency response
Fergus Avenue in Kitchener was closed on Saturday morning while fire crews responded to a fire inside of a townhome.
-
Ontario COVID-19 hospitalizations continue upward trend with 707 patients receiving care
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are continuing their upward trend in Ontario Saturday as the province reports 707 patients receiving care, including 157 patients in intensive care units.
Windsor
-
Surprise of a lifetime for university-bound student
A high school student got the surprise of her life on Friday when she was offered a very large scholarship to attend her dream school.
-
Ontario COVID-19 hospitalizations continue upward trend with 707 patients receiving care
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are continuing their upward trend in Ontario Saturday as the province reports 707 patients receiving care, including 157 patients in intensive care units.
-
Here’s a look at notable names on the 2021 Windsor-Essex sunshine list
The annual "sunshine list" for Windsor-Essex was released on Friday.
Barrie
-
'Reel Stories' film festival taking over Barrie theatre this weekend
The Barrie Film Festival is back this weekend for its first entire in-person festival since the start of the pandemic.
-
Barrie police search for suspect involved in hit and run on Dunlop Street East
Barrie police say they are searching for the suspect involved in a hit and run Friday evening.
-
Ontario COVID-19 hospitalizations continue upward trend with 707 patients receiving care
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are continuing their upward trend in Ontario Saturday as the province reports 707 patients receiving care, including 157 patients in intensive care units.
Northern Ontario
-
Team Homan adds Sudbury's Tracy Fleury for 2022/23 season
Sudbury's Tracy Fleury is the newest member of Team Rachel Homan starting in the 2022-23 season.
-
Ontario COVID-19 hospitalizations continue upward trend with 707 patients receiving care
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are continuing their upward trend in Ontario Saturday as the province reports 707 patients receiving care, including 157 patients in intensive care units.
-
Meeting with Pope an 'opportunity' to begin handover of residential school records: former AFN chief
Former Assembly of First Nations national chief Perry Bellegarde says an upcoming meeting between Indigenous leaders, residential school survivors and Pope Francis provides an 'opportunity' to begin the process of retrieving institutional records.
Ottawa
-
Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in single-vehicle crash in Ottawa's south end
Emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle crash on Roger Stevens Drive, between Rideau Valley Drive and River Road, just before 8 a.m. Saturday.
-
Here's a look at the highest paid public sector employees in Ottawa in 2021
Ottawa's city manager, former police chief and top doctor headline the list of highest paid public servants at Ottawa City Hall and Ottawa Police headquarters in 2021.
-
Mask mandates end in Ontario and Ottawa's busiest photo radar camera issues 16,700 tickets: Top five stories this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top stories our website this week.
Toronto
-
'I'm hoping they hear my voice': 14-year-old boy in Afghanistan renews plea for help from Canada
A 14-year-old boy from Afghanistan is renewing his desperate plea made to the Canadian government last year as his family awaits further instruction regarding their immigration application.
-
Ontario COVID-19 hospitalizations continue upward trend with 707 patients receiving care
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are continuing their upward trend in Ontario Saturday as the province reports 707 patients receiving care, including 157 patients in intensive care units.
-
No winning ticket for Friday's $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
No winning ticket was sold for the whopping $70 million jackpot in Friday's draw.
Montreal
-
Two men struck by car in Rosemont following possible confrontation, one in critical condition
At least one man is in critical condition after he and another pedestrian were hit by a car in the Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough early Saturday morning.
-
Montreal Canadiens eliminated from playoff contention
Despite making it to the Stanley Cup Final last season, The Montreal Canadiens won’t be in the playoffs this time around.
-
Historic area in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve classified as heritage site
Part of Montreal’s Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough is officially being recognized as a heritage site, it was announced Saturday.
Atlantic
-
Man shot and killed in Halifax early Saturday morning: police
Police in Halifax are investigating a homicide that occurred in the city’s downtown early Saturday morning.
-
New Brunswick rapidly growing as population tops 800,000 for the first time: StatsCan
New figures from Statistics Canada show New Brunswick is experiencing a population boom.
-
Not guilty: Cape Breton man acquitted in driving death of 10-year-old girl
Chaos erupted in a Sydney, N.S., courtroom Friday morning after 30-year-old Colin Tweedie was found not guilty in the driving death of 10-year-old Talia Forrest.
Winnipeg
-
Witnesses sought in fatal multi-vehicle crash on Trans-Canada Highway: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP officers are looking for people who may have witnessed a fatal crash on the Trans-Canada Highway earlier this month.
-
Some Winnipeg bakery goods recalled due to salmonella risk
A Winnipeg bakery is recalling some of its products due to possible salmonella contamination caused by a rodent infestation, according to a release by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency
-
Meeting with Pope an 'opportunity' to begin handover of residential school records: former AFN chief
Former Assembly of First Nations national chief Perry Bellegarde says an upcoming meeting between Indigenous leaders, residential school survivors and Pope Francis provides an 'opportunity' to begin the process of retrieving institutional records.
Calgary
-
4 people sent to hospital after crash on Deerfoot Trail
Police are investigating the cause of a crash early Saturday in the northbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail that sent four people to hospital.
-
Man struck by vehicle on sidewalk in southwest Calgary
Calgary police say they have some leads on a suspect that was involved in a hit and run involving a pedestrian early Saturday.
-
Calgary police looking for teenage girl, missing since Thursday
Calgary police are looking to the public for help to find a teenage girl who went missing from the northwest community of Evanston this week.
Edmonton
-
Shelled city in north Ukraine fears becoming 'next Mariupol'
Russia continues to pound cities throughout Ukraine -- explosions rang out Saturday near the western city of Lviv, a destination for refugees that has been largely spared from major attacks.
-
Alberta's Kenney defends calling party opponents 'lunatics,' comparing them to bugs
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he won't apologize for comments he is heard making in recordings in which he compares political opponents in his party to insects and calls them lunatics.
-
NATO deputy: Putin can't win his 'unprovoked, illogical' war
NATO Deputy-General Secretary Mircea Geoana says that Russian President Vladimir Putin's month-old 'barbaric war' against Ukraine is a war he cannot win.
Vancouver
-
Drug warning from Interior Health: Substance has high risk of fatal overdose
Health officials in B.C.'s Interior are warning users to get their drugs checked as a particularly potent substance circulates through the area.
-
BC Ferries expects crew challenges to affect summer season
BC Ferries is warning travellers that it expects crew shortages to continue to affect sailing times through the peak summer season.
-
'It's hard to move forward when you're grieving': Most B.C. flood victims still waiting for disaster aid
In the struggle to get financial assistance after November's devastating floods on Abbotsford's Sumas Prairie, Jenny Winkelhorst is one of the lucky ones. Her family has just recently received disaster financial assistance through the province.