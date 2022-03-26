'Multiple firearms' used during London, Ont. robbery

Multiple firearms were displayed during a robbery in London on Friday, according to police.

The call came in around 5:40 p.m. to a business in the area of Oxford Street west and Wharncliffe Road north.

Police say suspects “displayed multiple firearms,” demanded property and fled from the store to a vehicle waiting outside.

Officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle but no suspects have been found yet.

A number of patrons were reportedly in the business at the time of the incident and one staff member was hit with a firearm and taken to hospital to be checked out for minor injuries.

The investigation is in its early stages and police ask that anyone with information contact them at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).