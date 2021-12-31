Multiple firearms charges laid against Woodstock, Ont. man
Woodstock, Ont. police have charged a man after he allegedly threatened a woman in her home with a firearm.
Officers responded to a Wilson Street residence around 6:15 p.m. Thursday for reports of a man making threats with a gun against a woman he knew.
The suspect was located nearby, walking in the area of Henry Street, and police say that a quantity of cocaine was also found during his arrest.
The 44-year-old Woodstock man has been charged with:
- possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose
- pointing a firearm
- possession of a firearm contrary to an order
- unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
- possession of a Schedule 1 substance
He was held in custody pending a bail hearing on Friday.