All lanes of the eastbound 401 have reopened in Chatham-Kent following a collision early Thursday.

Provincial police reported the crash and closure around 5:45 a.m.

The 401 eastbound was closed between Bloomfield Road and Highway 40.

It is unclear how many vehicles may be involved and information regarding injuries has not been released.

Meanwhile a second crash on the 401 near London also caused delays Thursday morning.

OPP had to close two lanes of the 401 Westbound at Westchester Bourne due to the collision.

All lanes have reopened.