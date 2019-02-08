

CTV London





The westbound lanes of the 401 are blocked due to a collision just west of the 401/402 split.

The collision reportedly involves a garbage truck which has flipped on its side.

Hazmat were called in with concerns of fuel spilling onto the highway but it appears to have been contained.

All westbound lanes are currently blocked and traffic is being diverted at highway 402.

Meanwhile OPP are also dealing with collision on the 401 eastbound just before Currie Road in dutton. Both lanes are blocked there as well.

There has been no word on any injuries.