Multiple cars damaged in city’s west end

London, Ont. police said a man has been arrested after multiple vehicles were damaged in the west end of the city Thursday morning.

Just before 8 a.m., police received multiple 9-1-1 calls over a man damaging vehicles with a metal object on Farnham Road, Brixham Road, and McMaster Drive.

When police arrived, they arrested the suspect without incident.

It has not yet been determined how many vehicles sustained damage.

Officers are continuing to investigate and more information will be provided as it becomes available.