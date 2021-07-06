Advertisement
Multiple 911 calls report man pointing gun at cars
Published Tuesday, July 6, 2021 11:11AM EDT
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A 41-year-old London man is facing charges after allegedly pointing a firearm at vehicles early Sunday morning.
Police responded around 7 a.m. after multiple 911 calls about a man pointing a gun at passing cars in the area of Hamilton Road and Egerton Street.
Based on a description provided to officers, a suspect was arrested near Rectory and Walker streets shortly afterward.
Police say a replica firearm was also recovered.
No one was injured.
As a result, the 41-year-old is charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and pointing a firearm.
He is scheduled to appear in London court in September in relation to the charges.