Multi-vehicle crash involving motorcycle sends one to hospital

One person was taken to hospital with potentially serious injuries after a collision involving a transport truck, farm equipment and a motorcycle in Southwest Middlesex Township.

The crash happened north of West Lorne on Longwoods Road, just east of Pratt Siding Road.

Emergency responders were called to the scene around 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Witnesses say the transport was heading west following the farm vehicle, which was pulling a large trailer.

Emergency crews responded to a crash at Longwoods Road, east of Pratt Siding Road in Southwest Middlesex Township, Ont. on Monday, April 3, 2023. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

The farm equipment was hit from behind by the truck, forcing it into the eastbound lanes. The rider of the eastbound motorcycle then laid the bike down to avoid hitting the trailer.

The motorcyclist received minor injuries and the driver of the farm vehicle was unharmed.

The driver of the transport received a head trauma during the crash. It was initially thought the injury was non-life-threatening but the driver’s condition worsened en route to hospital.

Middlesex OPP held the scene throughout the day as they continued their investigation.

Longwoods was closed in both directions from Pratt Siding to Old Airport Road.

