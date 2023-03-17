Multi-agency investigation yields nearly $70K in illicit drugs

Nearly $70,000 worth of illicit drugs was seized by Grey Bruce OPP and the Owen Sound Police Service following the execution of search warrants on March 16, 2023. (Source: Grey Bruce OPP) Nearly $70,000 worth of illicit drugs was seized by Grey Bruce OPP and the Owen Sound Police Service following the execution of search warrants on March 16, 2023. (Source: Grey Bruce OPP)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver