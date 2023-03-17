Multi-agency investigation yields nearly $70K in illicit drugs

Five people are facing criminal charges after a multi-agency investigation throughout Grey Bruce yielded nearly $70,000 in illicit drugs.

According to a release, in 2022 the Grey Bruce Community Street Crimes Unit (CSCU) and the Owen Sound Police Service began an investigation involving drug trafficking in the City of Owen Sound and throughout Grey Bruce.

On Thursday, members of the Grey Bruce CSCU, Huron-Perth CSCU, Owen Sound Police Service, West Region Regional Support Team (RST), West Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) and the West Region Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU) executed several search warrants across Grey Bruce County.

As a result of the warrants, the following suspected controlled substances and offence-related property was seized by police:

697 grams of suspected controlled substances – approximate value of $69,785

$14,629 of offence related currency (a second large quantity of offence related currency was also seized and is still being processed)

Multiple pills believed to be controlled substances

Contraband cigarettes – approximate value of $14,629

Other offence related property consistent with drug trafficking

“Yet again we see a successful multi-agency investigation that has taken a large quantity of controlled substances off of our streets. These substances pose a threat to the safety of community members across Grey Bruce, and we will continue to investigate them accordingly,” said Inspector Paul Richardson, detachment commander of the Grey Bruce OPP.

As a result of the investigation, Grey Bruce OPP have charged two people

A 52-year-old man from South Bruce Peninsula has been charged with the following offences for his alleged role:

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

Failure to comply with undertaking

The accused was held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound.

A 49-year-old man from Owen Sound with the following offences for his alleged role:

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of unmarked cigarettes

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound at a later date.

In addition, the Owen Sound Police Service has also charged three individuals in relation to the investigation.

"A seizure of this quantity could not be possible without the investigative excellence displayed by both our members from the OPP, and the members at the Owen Sound Police Service,” said Richardson.