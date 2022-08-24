Moving strip club and massage parlour licenses to Dundas Place gets cold shoulder from committee

A pair of separate requests to bring two more adult entertainment licenses to Dundas Place gained no traction with city councillors after a tidal wave of opposition from neighbours.

A public meeting in front of council’s Community and Protective Services Committee heard from downtown residents and neighbouring businesses who expressed concern that the block of Dundas east of Clarence Street would be harmed by permitting more adult entertainment.

Solid Gold already offers adult live entertainment near the southeast corner.

One application seeks to relocate an adult live entertainment license from a former strip club location to Lavish, an LGBTQ2+ nightclub at 238 Dundas St.

An application by an unrelated company seeks to move a body rub license from Exeter Road to a vacant building a few doors west at 232 Dundas St.

On Tuesday, the committee unanimously recommended council oppose both requests.

In a statement last week, Lavish wrote it is not linked to the massage parlour license.

“Lavish denies that the two licenses are connected. We feel this is being done intentionally by the City of London. The application is being unfairly linked to the proposed massage parlour which can be documented by an error by city staff,” the statement reads.

Council will make a final decision on Sept. 6.