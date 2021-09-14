Mount Brydges man wins $2 million lotto prize

A Mount Brydges man is $2 million richer after winning an Ontario 49 prize in the Aug. 11 draw.

Elie Chebib, a 65-year-old father of one, said he doesn’t normally play ONTARIO 49. “I checked my ticket on the OLG App and I didn’t know what to do! I thought I won $2, until I saw all the zeroes,” he said.



Chebib, who is planning to retire soon, said he is going to take a vacation and celebrate his win with his daughter and son-in-law