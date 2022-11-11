Mount Brydges COVID vaccine clinic closed Friday

The COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Mount Brydges is closed Friday because of unplanned maintenance work.

According to the Middlesex-London Health Unit, staff are making attempts to reach out to people who had vaccination appointments booked today.

Anyone who was planning to attend the vaccination clinic at the Caradoc Community Centre Friday is welcome to attend the health unit’s vaccination clinics at the Western Fair District or Westmount Shopping Centre in London — no appointments are necessary.

The COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic at Caradoc Community Centre will reopen on Monday, Nov. 14 11:00 a.m.