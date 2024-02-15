Mount Brydges arena proposal is looking for a partner

It's a promise that was made to the people of Mount Brydges, Ont. during the last election: a new arena to replace the aging Tri-Township Arena.

“Mount Brydges is in need of a new arena, they want a new arena, so we have to find a way to get them one,” said Strathroy-Caradoc Mayor Colin Grantham.

Chrissy Kernaghan is the Mount Brydges Skating Club Program coordinator, and has been fighting for a new arena for years.

“I think as a person who uses the facility five times a week, I am desperately hopeful that this council is going to see through their promises because it was promised that this would happen,” she said.

The Municipality of Strathroy-Caradoc put out an expression of interest on Tuesday, looking for a private-public partnership.

“This isn't novel like it's not a new concept, right? I think what it's new for is smaller municipalities to do this, right. I think you'll find more municipalities finding partnerships on buildings, on facilities,” said Grantham.

Mount Brydges, like many of the communities in the area, is seeing a population surge like never before. The arena is home to Jr C Bulldogs, along with minor hockey teams, skating and public programming.

The fear is the building will fall into disrepair before a new facility can be built.

“I hope that we are taking precautions and steps to prolong and make sure that the arena is stable, still able to function for all of our community needs,” said Kernaghan.

The municipality is steadfast a plan to get an arena will succeed, and promised to keep operating the existing facility until a replacement is built, but it does caution patience, as it will not be an overnight success.

“We're going fishing. And we we've thrown out the lure of this is a growing municipality. We need an arena. Let's wait and see what comes back. And that's why I try to counsel people. Let's see what comes back. Who knows what may come back?” Grantham said.

The municipality has put out for tenders until the end of March, but that is only the first step, and plans to keep reaching out and engaging with private interests until a solution is found.