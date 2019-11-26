LONDON, Ont. -- AA motorcyclist has died after a collision with an SUV in Norfolk County, Ont. on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of Radical Road and Forest Glen Crescent around 3:40 p.m.

OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk says an initial investigation found the motorcyclist was westbound on Radical and the SUV was southbound on Forest Glen when the crash happened.

Forest Glen is controlled by a stop sign.

The male motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Radical Road is expected to remain closed for eight to 10 hours between Blueline and Gilbert roads as the investigation is completed.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.