Motorists should expect delays on Highway 402: Lambton County OPP

Lambton County OPP are warning motorists of possible delays on Highway 402 and throughout the area Tuesday.

As of 12 p.m., traffic cameras for the Bluewater Bridge show a large line of transport trucks on the westbound 402 in Sarnia.

The Ambassador Bridge has been shut down to U.S. bound vehicles as convoy supporters have blocked off the main artery to the bridge on Huron Church Road in Windsor.

Officials have urged American bound traffic to use the Bluewater Bridge in Sarnia as an alternate route.

OPP say they will have a presence in the affected areas to ensure the safety of everyone.

(More to come)