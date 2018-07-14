

Norfolk County, CTV London





A motorcyclist was listed with life-threatening injuries after a collision in Norfolk County Friday afternoon.

Norfolk County Ontario Provincial Police say it appears two motorcycles were travelling in the same direction along Blue Line Road when they collided around 4:20 pm.

Police and Norfolk County Paramedic Services attended the scene.

A 66-year-old male rider from Niagara Falls suffered serious injuries from the collision.

A 40-year-old on the second motorcycle, also from Niagra Falls, suffered minor injuries from the incident.

No identities have been released at this time, and police say the investigation is continuing.

Thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts gathered in Port Dover for a Friday the 13th gathering, but police didn’t indicated if the two drivers involved in this collision attended that event.