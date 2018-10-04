Featured
Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after head-on crash in Norfolk County
File
CTV London
Published Thursday, October 4, 2018 12:02PM EDT
A 38-year-old male suffered serious, life-threatening injuries after an early morning collision Thursday.
It happened on Norfolk County Road 30 in Middleton at around 5:39 a.m.
Police determined that a motorcyclist crossed over the centre line while travelling southbound and collided head-on with an SUV.
The rider was ejected and collided with a tree.
He was transported to local area hospital with serious injuries.
The SUV entered the east ditch and rolled over.
The driver, a 35-year-old male, suffered minor injuries.
Police closed the road between Goshen Road and Plowman’s Line for approximately five hours while the investigation was ongoing.
There was no word on a cause or whether any charges would be laid.