Motorcyclist suffers 'life-altering' injuries in collision with pickup
File
London, Ont. -
A 59-year-old St. Thomas man is recovering in hospital after suffering what police are calling life-altering injuries in a weekend crash.
Saturday afternoon a motorcycle and pickup truck collided on Highway 3 in Courtland. Ont.
The rider of the motorcycle was airlifted to a local hospital and then transferred for further treatment in London, Ont.
The driver of the pick up was taken to hospital as a precaution.
Police are continuing to investigate the collision.
No charges have been issued at this time.