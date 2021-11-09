Motorcyclist suffers 'life-altering' injuries in collision with pickup

London, Ont. -

A 59-year-old St. Thomas man is recovering in hospital after suffering what police are calling life-altering injuries in a weekend crash.

Saturday afternoon a motorcycle and pickup truck collided on Highway 3 in Courtland. Ont.

The rider of the motorcycle was airlifted to a local hospital and then transferred for further treatment in London, Ont.

The driver of the pick up was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police are continuing to investigate the collision.

No charges have been issued at this time.