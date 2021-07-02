LONDON, ONT. -- A motorcyclist and passenger were airlifted to hospital in Hamilton after suffering life-altering injuries in a crash with a minivan Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews in Norfolk County were called to the intersection of Highway 6 and St. Johns Road East just after 1 p.m. for a report of serious crash between a motorcycle and minivan.

The motorcyclist and a passenger were taken to local hospital before being airlifted to Hamilton for treatment of life-altering injuries.

The driver of the van was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The area was closed for several hours while police investigated the circumstances of the collision.

At this time it is unclear if any charges are pending.

More information is expected to be releases as it becomes available.