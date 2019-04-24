Featured
Motorcyclist killed on Veterans Memorial Parkway
Motorcyclist killed on Veterans Memorial Parkway on April 24, 2019. (Jim Knight/CTV)
CTV London
Published Wednesday, April 24, 2019 6:43PM EDT
London police have confirmed to CTV London that a motorcyclist was killed on Veteran's Memorial Parkway Wednesday afternoon.
It happened around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Trafalgar Street when the bike and a van collided with each other.
The intersection remains closed to traffic for the investigation.
Traffic is being rerouted around the scene.