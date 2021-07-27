Advertisement
Motorcyclist killed in single-vehicle crash on Springbank Drive
Published Tuesday, July 27, 2021 6:01AM EDT
Fatal motorcycle crash on Springbank Drive in London, Ont. on July 26, 2021. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV London)
LONDON, ONT. -- London police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash near the Coves.
Around 8:30 p.m. Monday, a motorcycle rider lost control at the corner of Horton Street and Springbank Drive.
The motorcycle ended up resting next to a utility pole.
Police say an adult male was taken to hospital with life threatening injures, where he died.
Witnesses are asked to contact police.